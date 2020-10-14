 Skip to main content
Connect with Quad-City employers now in this virtual career fair
Connect with Quad-City employers now in this virtual career fair

Local job-seekers can connect with 20 Quad-City companies and more than 300 employers in 21 states during a virtual career event going on now.

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, is hosting the free event that continues until Oct. 25.

Check it out at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

Job seekers can virtually visit the online “booths” of local and national companies, much like the in-person career fairs. When job seekers select a booth, they can learn about the company, see all of the open positions and apply to them online. If the employer is signed up to chat online or by video, one can be scheduled.

In addition to browsing the companies involved during the event, job seekers can inquire about any open positions by completing an online form. Interested employers can then ask for resumes.

