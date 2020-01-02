Connected to community: New East Moline police chief cares about his town

That bodes well in many ways, Killam said.

“I think the way it translates is that he has a lot of connections in the community,” he said. “ And he’s been a part of this outside of his police duties, just as a citizen, so he knows the important parts of East Moline and the different roles that people play, and he has good connections with them.”

New Moline Police Chief Darren Gault, who was Ramsey's supervisor several times when he worked for the EMPD, readily agreed.

"Jeff has a great reputation," Gault said. "And has worked hard to develop connections in the community that will allow him to take over and immediately gain the trust of the community."

The new chief said he sees being involved in the community as a very important aspect his and the officers’ jobs.

Ramsey said he sees the force staying active with community programs such as Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets, Shop with a Cop, Hoops for Hope and Night Out Against Crime, or even just shooting baskets with kids.

Using social media as a way to educate the public and make people aware of things is another area of importance to him.

To Ramsey, the job is more than just chasing bad guys.