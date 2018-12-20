The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved bid package number three for the new Mark Twain Elementary School during a special board meeting Thursday.
The bid package was for all the skilled trades work such as the carpentry, electrical, plumbing as well as the demolition to the old school.
The new school and the demolition of the old school will cost about $16.9 million, approximately $380,000 above its original estimate of 16.53 million due to the cost of materials in addition to the larger mechanical heating and air conditioning percentages for the new two-story building.
Tom Quinn of Bush Construction said that of the 19 bid packages 13 of the low bidders are from the Quad-Cities with whom Bush has worked in the past which will keep the money local. The other six low bidders were from the nearby area and have experience working with Bush.
Groundbreaking for the new 68,500 square-foot Mark Twain Elementary School was Oct. 4. The new school is located adjacent to the 62-year-old Mark Twain building at 1620 Lincoln Road.
The new Mark Twain will be a three-section school with a student capacity of 450.
Once the new school is completed the students from Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson will be moved to the new facility. The old Mark Twain will be torn down for adequate parking and green space. Thomas Jefferson, which was built nearly 70 years ago, will be closed.
The closing of Thomas Jefferson is expected to reduce the district’s annual operational costs by roughly $440,000, according to data provided by school officials.
Most of those savings would come from cutting back the number of district employees, including teaching assistants, cafeteria workers and janitors. The district also expects shuttering Thomas Jefferson would save money on utility bills.
Last year, Thomas Jefferson, which was built in 1949, enrolled 141 students from preschool through 5th grade, the lowest number of any of the district’s schools. District officials noted that the enrollment at Mark Twain would remain the smallest in the district after combining the schools.