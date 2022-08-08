Construction begins along John Deere Road

Beginning Monday July 8, construction will take place on John Deere Road between 7th and 16th streets.

The $1.1 million project consists of roadway patchwork with lane closures to be expected. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling the area. It is recommended to avoid the construction area when possible.

Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones such as obeying the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and to be alert for workers and equipment.