Construction begins on Grand Illinois Trail in East Moline, Silvis

Construction is underway on a multi-use trail connection in East Moline and Silvis that has been more than a decade in the making.
The $4 million project creates a network of mostly off-road multi-use paths that city officials hope will be the first segment of a mostly off-road connection to state and national bike trail arteries.
The path under construction extends East Moline’s Beacon Harbor Parkway Trail, a branch off the Great River Trail along the Mississippi River, to 10th Street in Silvis. That includes about 2.4 miles of new paved off-street path in East Moline and Silvis and about 0.56 miles of on-street bike lane. That doesn’t include the about 0.8 miles of existing Beacon Parkway and Great River Trail path in the plans.
East Moline Director of Engineering Tim Kammler said he’s expecting the bulk of construction to be done before the end of the year, and for the segment to be completed in the late spring or early summer 2022.
The main goal of the project is to connect the Great River Trail along the Mississippi with the Hennepin Canal Parkway Trail in Colona. The paths would offer a more off-road connection of the 535-mile Grand Illinois Trail loop and the 6,800-mile American Discovery Trail network that spans coast to coast, plus provide an expanded alternative mode of recreation and transportation for residents.
When first embarking on the project, city officials envisioned a one and done 9.47-mile connection from the Great River Trail along the Mississippi River to the Hennepin Canal Parkway Trail in Colona.
But engineering delays, funding troubles, and extra review delayed the project by more than a decade, and required municipalities to scale back their plans.
The planned trail would run through East Moline, Silvis, Carbon Cliff, and Colona, requiring each municipality’s help and coordination.
Kammler said the project took time. It was a multi-jurisdictional project using federal funds (East Moline and Silvis applied and received an ITEP grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation to cover 80% of the costs), meaning it needed to go through a lot of approval processes, some of which changed over the course of the decade the proposal was being considered.
Engineers altered the path in order to divert it from a bluff area that was similar to other locations that held Native American burials, according to the Illinois Archaeological Survey. Ultimately, no cultural items or human remains were found in a survey of the path route, required by any institution that uses federal funds, according to federal law.
About 2.33 acres of tree removal had to be completed for the job, but trees greater than 3 inches in diameter could not be cleared during a key season for an endangered species of bat, between April and September.
Engineers poured over a steep graded hill in Carbon Cliff, Kammler said, to come up with a way to make the trail work. They settled on a switch-back trail with retaining wall, a proposition Kammler said was likely to be expensive.
In all, the engineering report, analyses, and reviews, resulted in a 264-page report and design to be signed off on by all parties involved.
Carbon Cliff pulled out of plans this fall for the connecting trail because of steep costs to complete it, according to officials with other municipalities. Carbon Cliff representatives could not be reached for comment Friday. Carbon Cliff would’ve shouldered the bulk of the second connecting path segment, according to plans submitted to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
As a result, the Silvis city council decided not to seek out a federal grant for its portion of the second segment of the trail, City Administrator Nevada Lemke wrote in an email.
Lemke added that Silvis “will have another path project next year to create connectivity within the City (Silvis), but it is not part of the Grand Illinois Trail.”
Kammler, Director of Engineering for East Moline, said he’s hoping to get Carbon Cliff back on board for the project in the future, especially once people start using the East Moline segment of the trail.
“I think as soon as people see this under construction and this wonderful trail being built, along here. People are going to get it,” Kammler said. “It'll click in their minds and they say ‘Oh wow this is this is great, we could actually take a bike trail from downtown East Moline or downtown Silvis out to Walmart or out to the restaurants out there or vice versa, to downtown East Moline.’ Or if they want to take the kids and go out for a bike ride to the Hennepin Canal, you can do that.”