A park celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. will take shape this summer, on the same block as the first Black-owned business in Davenport.

A groundbreaking on Monday marked the beginning of construction on the 10,000-square-foot park, which has been close to 10 years in the making.

Ryan Saddler, President and CEO of the nonprofit Friends of MLK said the goal is to finish and open the park in fall 2023.

"The MLK Park will be a transformative addition to our community, providing a safe and inclusive gathering place where people of all ages, races, and backgrounds can come together to learn, grow, and celebrate the values of equality, justice, and peace that Dr. King championed," Saddler said.

The concept for the park, designed by Streamline Architects, includes standing displays for exhibits that provide historical context and education on Quad-Cities history, which can be changed for specific programming and events. Estes Construction is the company doing the construction.

"Those panels would tell the stories that some of you may know," Saddler said. "The story of Dred Scott, the story of John Brown traveling on these tracks. Some of the stories you've probably never heard before — the fact that a young lady graduated from Davenport schools in 1873; the fact that we had a family that escaped slavery in the midst of the Civil War...Stories that are remarkable, that we've never heard.

"This is our history. This is Davenport history. This is Quad-Cities history. This is the history of the Midwest."

The plaza area will also feature a stage and lawn for community events, concerts, speakers, classes, or to meet up with others.

The idea of a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial originated from a task force in 2014. The committee wanted to find a way to honor King, who spoke in Davenport in April 1965 when he received the Pacem in Terris Peace and Freedom Award from the Diocese of Davenport’s Catholic Interracial Council.

A nonprofit, the Friends of MLK, was formed in 2016 to advocate some sort of memorial to King. Scouting for locations, the group settled on 5th and Brady street because its significance for early Black-owned businesses in Davenport.

A saloon opened by Linsey Pitts, a former slave and Civil War veteran, mixed-race housing and restaurants and the jazz club Blue Bird Tavern, where Bix Beiderbecke is rumored to have played, were all on that block during the late 1800s to early 1900s.

Saddler said the plan at that time was to turn the whole block into a park, but he learned a developer also put in a bid for the property, Newberry Living. An agreement for the developer to add a community center building and a park to its plan didn't pan out because federal Housing and Urban Development funding requirements forced the group to separate the projects, he said.

After that, Saddler acknowledged he was "a little beat down by the process," and a few years would pass before the park project would gain momentum again.

In 2021, Davenport pledged a $500,000 grant, using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and signed a long-term lease with Friends of MLK for the plaza.

In 2022, the Friends group secured grants from casino groups that award money to nonprofits as well as local businesses. Ascentra Credit Union donated fees to cover the architectural design for the park, for example.

What secured the deal was a state tourism grant, which the Friends nonprofit received in December. That nearly $220,000 plus a $20,000 pledge from Scott County tied to it closed the gap. Another gift came in from MidAmerican Energy later in the game, Saddler said.

All told, Saddler said the community raised $1.3 million for the project, which is budgeted at about $1.2 million.

"I think maybe one of the words of the day is 'perseverance,'" Mayor Mike Matson said. "A lot of people have discussed something like this for a long time, but through the efforts of a heck of a lot of people" it got done.

NAACP Metrocom Davenport Branch President Michael Guster said the park "will benefit generations to come" and that he's "overwhelmed today to be at this point."

"I'm excited about what this park for Martin Luther King Jr. is to become," Guster said. "A central hub for community engagement recreation, and cultural events. It will serve as a gathering place for family, friends, and neighbors, fostering a sense of togetherness and promoting the values of dr. King That he championed. Let there be no mistake. We've come a long way. But we've got a long ways to go."

