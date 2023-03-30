Construction has begun on The Last Picture House, a combined movie theater, gathering space and gallery developed by "A Quiet Place" writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and located downtown Davenport.

The Quad-Cities natives announced the $3.7 million project at 325 E. 2nd St. was fully funded in October and was to open this spring. However, construction schedules have moved the opening date back to this fall.

Once finished, the filmmakers said, The Last Picture House will feature multiple screens, including one in its rooftop space, lounge, cocktail bar and gallery, focused on the history of film.