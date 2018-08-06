Because of a construction mishap at the new Interstate 74 bridge work site, Mediacom must relocate a major span of its fiber optic cable overnight and interrupt service for some customers, company officials announced Monday afternoon.
Mediacom said the overnight maintenance will begin at midnight (12:01 a.m. Tuesday) and last about six hours. The work will leave customers without Mediacom access in the Bettendorf and LeClaire areas as well as in the areas of Clinton and Maquoketa, Iowa, and in Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois.
According to a Mediacom news release, a dump truck working in the bridge construction area Monday drove with its bed vertically up, which pulled down fiber optic cables attached aerially to poles. The accident did not break fiber-optic strands and Mediacom elevated the lines above the roadway Monday to temporarily ensure uninterrupted transmission of broadband, video, and digital telephone signals.
But network specialists will move the cable lines overnight to a permanent underground conduit as part of a network construction project the company originally had scheduled for early next month. Mediacom said the fiber-relocation is a portion of the project scheduled for September, which will go on as planned with customers receiving advance notification.
The fiber relocation project is due to the new bridge project between Moline and Bettendorf. Last September, Mediacom moved its fiber optic transmission lines to avoid bridge construction zones. Fiber was attached to utility poles to be in place until bridge construction progressed to provide an improved, permanent location.
The work will be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.