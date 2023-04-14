Construction will begin Monday on Bettendorf’s 23rd Street from Middle Road to Lincoln Road.

Construction is expected to last until late June.

Improvements will consist of milling the existing concrete pavement, full depth patching of the underlying concrete as needed, widening to accommodate a new turn lane for The Landing, hot-mix asphalt resurfacing, and pavement markings.

To ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers, 23rd Street will become a one-way southbound street from Middle Road to Lincoln Road for the duration of the project.

A detour will be in place for northbound traffic.

One lane of traffic will remain open at all times except for during final paving operations.

Short closures are expected and traffic will be detoured.

The entrance to Veterans Memorial Park is also being reconstructed as part of the project, which will require a full closure for about two weeks.

A local detour will be put in place utilizing Lincoln Road and 25th Street to provide access from the south.