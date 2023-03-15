Construction on Interstate 280 in Rock Island County begins Monday.

The work zone is from Sgt. John Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge to just east of the Milan Beltway.

The $24 million project includes pavement patching and resurfacing of I-280, including the ramps at the Illinois Route 92 interchange. Drivers can expect lane closures and delays on I-280 and should allow for extra time. All ramps at the Illinois 92 and Airport Road interchanges will remain open during construction.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of November 2023.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging drivers to pay close attention to signs in the work zones, changing conditions, workers and equipment, refrain from using mobile devices, and obey the posted speed limits.