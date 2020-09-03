Construction paused on Illinois roadways for Labor Day

Johnson County

• U.S. 45 south of Illinois 146 in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 between mileposts 34 and 36 near Metropolis; lane reductions continue.

Union County

• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-57 just south of Dongola; lane reductions continue.

• I-57 3 miles north of Dongola; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 166 3 miles south of Illinois 13; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.