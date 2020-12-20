4:10 p.m. Construction site: Masks and barricades

4:10 p.m.

DAVENPORT — Miguel Chavez is standing over a hole in the ground on Brady Street, near River Drive.

He must shout over the duet of blasts coming from a jackhammer and a train whistle.

“See: There’s another group of guys over there,” Chavez says, pointing to a second hole in the street. “We spread our guys out, and I told them they need to wear masks all the time.

"We know there were a few guys working in South Dakota who got the COVID."

Chavez came to the Quad-Cities a year ago from Kansas. His crew will spend another 18 months laying infrastructure for MetroNet.

Wearing masks and spreading out his crew is no hardship.

“We set up barricades everywhere we go,” he says. “We think about safety all the time.”

