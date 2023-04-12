John Deere Road is about to undergo $7 million in pavement repairs and resurfacing.

The work zone will be between 16th and 35th Streets. Construction will begin Monday, April 7, and is expected to be completed by the end of October, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Work will include pavement patching and resurfacing, expansion joint replacement, deck patching, and resurfacing of the structures carrying John Deere Road over 27th Street and Interstate 74. Pavement patching is expected to take two weeks and will require nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., with a single lane closure during the day.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Motorists also are advised to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and to be alert for workers and equipment.

The project is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.