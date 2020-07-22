Construction will alter some I-74 traffic in Iowa

Traffic patterns along Interstate 74 in Bettendorf are scheduled to change as reconstruction continues next week.

Beginning Monday, July 27, contractors will begin work on the Illinois-bound lanes of the interstate. As a result, the last eastbound Iowa exit (Exit 4: Grant Street/U.S. 67) will be closed.

Illinois-bound traffic will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes and continue on the existing Mississippi River bridge.

Instead of using Exit 4, motorists headed to Bettendorf or Davenport will need to exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road.

Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street and State Street will remain open.

The traffic change is expected to continue through late 2020.

