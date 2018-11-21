Consultants who have been studying Bettendorf's recreational needs have concluded it is feasible to build new community and aquatic centers at Middle Park. They will discuss their recommendations at two meetings on Monday.
Representatives of Perkins + Will, a Chicago design and architecture firm, will make presentations at meetings from 1-3 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St.
They want feedback from residents to factor into the final recommendation they will make to the city council and park board in January, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Tuesday.
The firm will present three variations of their recommendations that will vary in functionality and cost, he said.
Though he declined to provide specifics ahead of the meeting, he confirmed that a 50-meter pool is not part of the recommendations.
At a public meeting that attracted about 60 residents in July, a representative of an area swim club said that the Quad-Cities is underserved for competitive swimming and if a new recreational center did not include a 50-meter pool, "you might as well stop the study right here."
Ploehn said representatives of the city, the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts and the TBK Bank Sports Complex continue to discuss possible partnerships for such a pool, but that "a 50-meter pool will not be coming out of this."
"We all think there is some opportunity that that might exist in the future," he added.
The study was commissioned by the park board in March to assess the city's three existing recreational/community centers and the feasibility of building a new center at Middle Park to replace them. The existing centers are the Life Fitness Center, Splash Landing Family Aquatic Center and the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
All are "up there in years" and city officials want direction as to whether they should put money into keeping them up, or build new. The consultants will make recommendations about what to do with the existing buildings if they are vacated.
As part of its work, the consultants sent out 25,000 surveys and received about 2,300 responses in return, which representatives considered a good showing, said Liz Solis-Willis, parks and recreation director.
After the final recommendation is presented to the park board and city council in January, probably in a joint meeting, it will be up to the council to decide whether the city can afford "some, any or all" of what is recommended, or whether to continue putting money into existing facilities, Ploehn said.
City leaders always have anticipated that paying for a new center would require passage of a bond referendum because there is not enough money in the city's regular budget to fund such a significant expense, Ploehn said.
Funding a new center out of the city's capital improvement budget would require taking something else out. And a rec center, unlike streets, sewers and roads, is not considered an essential corporate purpose, he said.
At the meeting in July, about 20 residents made comments. The need for more pools was a key concern. Other concerns were the cost of a new facility and how it would affect taxes, and the need to avoid trying to compete with the Scott County Y by offering the same things it offers.
Also in the mix of expressed needs: a place for the Bettendorf Park Band to practice and perform, more handicapped-accessible spaces and retention of tennis courts, which currently are a unique asset in Bettendorf.