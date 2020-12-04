 Skip to main content
'Contactless' Santa returns to NorthPark, SouthPark malls
'Contactless' Santa returns to NorthPark, SouthPark malls

A visit to the mall Santa will be different this year because of the pandemic. Masks, social distancing and a contactless visit are some of the changes.

Santa returns today to NorthPark and SouthPark malls with wellness protocols in place.

This year's annual visit will be a contactless experience  with social distancing in a festive setting updated for 2020.

Santa and his young visitors will wear masks and maintain a healthful distance, in a contactless visit and photo experience.

Reservations are encouraged at North-Park-Mall-ia.com/SantaPhotos and ShopSouthParkMall-il.com/SantaPhotos

Key changes at retailers for mall shoppers include contactless payment options and plexiglass shields at point of sale, plus social distancing and mask requirements.

“People are hungry for things in life that feel ‘normal,’ and comfortable environments for holiday shopping — places that have been thoughtfully adapted for today’s health concerns — are exactly what NorthPark and SouthPark Mall is delivering in 2020,” said Jerry Jones, senior property manager at NorthPark and SouthPark malls.

Santa will be at the malls beginning today from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. until Dec. 24 when he'll be there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7: Closed.

  

