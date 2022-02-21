Contract negotiations at Eaton-Cobham not expected to resume until early March

A representative for striking union workers at Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport said Monday contract negotiations are not expected to resume for at least another week.

John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said negotiators from Eaton-Cobham notified the union that "... they were available starting March 1 or March 2."

Katie Kennedy, the senior manager for Eaton Aerospace Group's Communications & Marketing , said the company " ... will continue to bargain with the Union and have proposed dates to continue negotiations."

"Eaton’s proposed contract is equitable and consistent with nationwide market trends and with our goal of attracting and retaining skilled workers," Kennedy said in an email. "Prior to the strike, Eaton and the union had reached tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave, and an agreement on retirement and health care plans. While we did not reach an agreement on wages, the parties were only marginally apart at the time the Union went on strike."

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line at 12:01 a.m. Friday after more than 98% of the membership voted down the proposed three-year contract from Eaton. The company is located at 2734 Hickory Grove Road.

Local 1191 officials met Friday afternoon with representatives of Eaton-Cobham and presented a settlement offer. Herrig said Eaton has not offered a settlement proposal.

"We had been negotiations since around Jan. 29 and there have been a number of passes at a contract," Herrig said. "And we are not going to go into any of the specifics of the contract."

Herrig stressed " ... we are not going to negotiate any contract through the media."

Picket lines continued Monday outside the company's entrances on Hickory Grove Road. A number of workers said they hope negotiations start before March 1.

