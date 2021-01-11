Contractors hired for Moline school project

During her update, Savage said the district is making strides towards reviewing and revising its 10-year strategic plan. Savage said individuals have been invited to join the planning committee and she anticipates there will be five monthly meetings between now and May. The committee is slated to bring recommendations to the board in June.

Savage also reported on information from the Rock Island County Health Department about the timeline for district staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. She said local health care providers, including school nurses, are receiving their vaccinations now. She said after that phase, possibly in three to four weeks, the county will move to phase 1B or the “educator phase.” She said this round will include all workers in the district, including those that reside in other counties or those that reside in Iowa.

Savage said staff will likely receive the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis unless additional man-power is available to offer vaccines by appointment. She said there is also a possibility substitutes, frequent volunteers, board members and other individuals may also be vaccinated during this time.

Savage said phase 1B is expected to run through the end of March, then vaccination of the general public will begin.