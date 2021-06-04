Convicted killer Cory Gregory is back in Rock Island County

One of two teens convicted in the 2005 murder of Adrianne Reynolds is back in Rock Island County and awaiting a new sentence.

Cory Gregory was 17 when he helped strangle Reynolds, 16, in a car in the parking lot of a Moline fast-food restaurant. The car belonged to then-16-year-old Sarah Kolb, who also was convicted in the January 2005 slaying.

Gregory, who was sentenced to 45 years, was granted a motion for resentencing, based on juvenile factors. A sentence over 40 years has been deemed a de facto life sentence in Illinois, and recent guidelines have categorized life sentences for juveniles as unconstitutional.

Kolb's motion for a new sentence was denied, and her case is closed, records show. She was sentenced to 48 years for the murder and another five years for attempting to conceal it.

Gregory and Kolb first attempted to burn Reynolds' body. When unsuccessful, they recruited a third teen, Nathan Gaudet, who helped dismember the remains. Some remains were left at a farm belonging to Kolb's family.

But some of the body parts were discarded in a storm drain at Black Hawk State Historic Site in Rock Island, and Gregory led police to the remains.