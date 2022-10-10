 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convicted robber missing from Davenport work release program

Police Lights

A man convicted of first-degree robbery in 2014 failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday.

Darron Javares Paul Baynes is described as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound, 25-year-old Black man. He was admitted to the work release facility Nov. 5.

Persons with information on Baynes' whereabouts should contact local police.

