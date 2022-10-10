Convicted robber missing from Davenport work release program

A man convicted of first-degree robbery in 2014 failed to return to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday.
Darron Javares Paul Baynes is described as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound, 25-year-old Black man. He was admitted to the work release facility Nov. 5.
Persons with information on Baynes' whereabouts should contact local police.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tom Loewy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today