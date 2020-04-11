Cook: We survived quarantine once, and we'll do it again

My husband and I unintentionally practiced for the COVID-19 pandemic.
N95 masks? Check. Hand sanitizer? Check. Clorox wipes? Heck, yeah.
We had no idea we were practicing for anything when I became a remote worker a few years ago.
“Practice” began a few years back when I was a chair of the online criminal justice department at what then was Kaplan University. I worked from my home office. Online meetings, online classrooms, online interviews with potential instructors became my normal.
I fully understand the feeling of isolation that can come from remote work. But I enjoyed being snug in my home office during a couple of dreadful winters, and, when the weather was nice, working with the windows open and enjoying the feel of summer a few feet away.
Admittedly, I wasn't always working solo: All the while, I continued to be a reporter for the Quad-City Times, so I still was around other people regularly.
Eventually, I chose a career path that took me in a different direction, so working from home no longer was an option.
In June 2018, my husband, Oliver Williams, came home from a routine physical and said our doctor told him he had a high protein level of some kind.
I did a web search about high protein levels in the blood, and I read for the first time about the cancer known as multiple myeloma.
Ollie was officially diagnosed in the fall. His chemotherapy started soon afterward in preparation for a stem-cell transplant to treat the incurable, chronic condition.
A dear friend overnighted me “A Lucky Life Interrupted: A Memoir of Hope,” about journalist Tom Brokaw’s years-long experience with multiple myeloma. It helped, along with Facebook groups and all kinds of information from reliable internet sources. I knew what we were up against.
The chemotherapy made Ollie terribly ill. He doesn’t remember that Christmas Day, because he so weak and sick.
The chemo continued, along with weekly infusions and a plethora of exams, including blood draws and bone-marrow biopsies every few months.
The stem-cell transplant was set for May 1, 2019, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Ollie was hospitalized not quite three weeks for the transplant, which involves replacing damaged cells with normal cells — in his case, they were his own stem cells, harvested, processed and stored before the procedure.
I stayed in Iowa City at Hope Lodge – a sanctuary if ever there was one – for three days. Our incredible neighbors/friends/family (they now are all three) cared for Iris, our little rabbit. Then I came home and continued to work. Ollie and I spoke via Facetime on the phone every day and PMed each other often.
After 27 years of marriage, it was unnerving not have him in the house. Iris looked at me quizzically as if to say “What have you done with my person?” She searched for him every day, and this broke my heart.
When he came home, Ollie had no immune system. The transplant team recommended we both wear N95 masks or, at the very least, standard hospital masks, because the threat of bacteria loomed.
Once again, I worked from home.
No visitors were allowed in our house except for our wonderful cleaning team, Our Whole Nine Yards, who did a deep clean of our entire house and continued regular cleaning to keep Ollie safe. We could not bring in food or flowers in from the outside. Daily, I wiped door handles with anti-bacterial wipes and washed my hands constantly.
Hand sanitizer was available in every room. We ordered our groceries online.
We stayed out of restaurants and away from crowds. Ollie transitioned from being able to walk a quarter mile to a mile. When he became strong enough to attend a church service, we sat in the back and did not share in the passing of the peace.
Now, not quite a year later, he continues with chemotherapy and all its side effects.
In March, I remember the first time I heard President Trump refer to the COVID-19 situation as a pandemic. And I thought, “Here we go again.”
Ollie and I retrieved the masks, the wipes, and the hand sanitizer, continued to order groceries, and realized we were about to relive last summer.
This time, we were far from alone.
At first, Ollie preferred I write nothing about his diagnosis on social media or elsewhere, and I respected his wish for privacy. I write this now because we want to send a message to people who may feel stir-crazy, sad, isolated, or scared.
You can do this. We know, because we did it.
Hug the children who have been driving you crazy, your partner who has gotten on your last nerve, your rambunctious pet who wonders why you’re at home all the time.
You can get through this.
While I type, Ollie is watching “Ozark” on Netflix. Iris is snoozing on the rug in front of the fireplace.
Our medical masks are sitting on the counter by the door, and later today I will wear one to pick up his prescriptions.
I want Ollie to be here for Christmas 2020, and for many more Christmases to come. I will keep my distance from other people, stay away from crowds, and remember I’ve done this before.
The two of us can do this.
We can do this … all of us.
