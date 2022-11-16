 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cookies & Dreams pops back into downtown Davenport with holiday pop-up shop

062321-qc-nws-cookies-003.JPG

Turtle Turtle cookie for sale inside of Cookies & Dreams in Davenport, Thursday, June 24, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

Cookies & Dreams will host a holiday pop-up this winter in Davenport after closing its downtown location earlier this year. 

The pop-up will open at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at 221 E 2nd St., and operate Thursdays-Saturdays until Dec. 24 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, and instead will be open Nov. 23. 

Cookies & Dreams will sell its classic and seasonal cookies alongside mystery flavors, gift cards and merchandise. 

“We’ve had a ton of requests to return to downtown Davenport since closing our store there earlier this year — we’re beyond excited to bring some holiday cookie cheer back to where it all began for us,” said Cookies & Dreams Founder, Stephanie Sellers, in a news release. 

Photos: Cookies & Dreams
