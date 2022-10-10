Cooking up redevelopment plans: Downtown Moline buildings shaping up for food halls, housing

Buildings in prime locations in Moline are becoming starting points for downtown redevelopment.

The former JCPenney building at 1701 5th Ave is likely to become a residential space with a mix of retail. President/CEO of Renew Moline Alexandria Elias alluded to the possibility during Moline's Project Management Team meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

"We believe that its future is residential and probably a ground floor with retail," Elias said.

It could include about 72 residential units.

Renew Moline is in the early steps and sent out a request for qualifications Friday, Oct. 7, and is undergoing a two-step process to pick a potential developer. Elias said she set up an "ad-hoc committee" made of eight people to help advise on the selection of a developer.

Big plans are in the works to make the 36,000-square-foot Spiegel building a one-of-kind experience for visitors.

On Tuesday, consultants from PGAV presented the project management team with a future vision of what the building could be. The recommended vision for the building focuses on food-related use and space for artists.

"We think it's a fine anchor into riverfront revitalization efforts," Adam Stroud, PGAV senior project planner, said.

The building has four floors with about 8,300 square feet on each floor. The ground floor has an extra 4,000 square feet, increasing it to 12,300 square feet.

The ground floor would have a food hall with indoor and outdoor seating, a multipurpose seating area that can accommodate different forms of entertainment and events, along with the possibility of a small retail area and gallery space.

"The food hall is just a collection of very small restaurants really showcasing the authenticity and diversity of the various vendors and providing that destination of a place where you can go get something you can't get anywhere else," Stroud said.

Elias told Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times that the food vendors could be international cuisine places and will not be the normal, go-to fast food places such as Subway or McDonalds.

It would also have a small visitors' center that offers information about the Quad-Cities.

The second floor would have a shared kitchen for food vendors to prepare and package food. It would allow food vendors outside the facility to prep and package such as caterers and food trucks. It would also be an instructional space for vendors or artists to rent out.

Artists will also be able to utilize the third floor where there will be collective art spaces and private art studios.

The fourth floor would be offices for building management and serve as a business incubator by supporting organizations with meeting spaces for training programs or other services offered by partner organizations and a small business services center that offers supplies and space for printing, packaging, and labeling.

A rooftop bar and restaurant were also recommended but a few team members asked if there was an alternative to the rooftop, raising the concern of if it is even feasible to have a rooftop restaurant and bar.

Team members suggested the possibility of turning it into a green space with solar panels or a rooftop garden.

Sarah Dyott, a PGAV project planner, said that based on research and comparing it to similar places around in different states, the reimagined building could attract between 80,000 to 100,000 visitors a year.

The next steps will be for the consultants to perform a financial feasibility study estimating costs, revenue, and expenses; explore funding options; discuss ownership, management, staffing, and partnership options; and create renderings of the most possible scenarios.

PGAV plans to bring the next steps to the November project management meeting.