Cool front passing through Sunday brings threat of severe weather including isolated tornadoes

A cool front passing through the Quad-City region Sunday will bring enhanced chances for severe weather that include damaging winds, hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

“There are two rounds of storms, and almost three rounds, we are watching,” Speck said.

The first round will come through between 6 and 9 a.m., but that will be more decaying activity. There was expected to be severe weather in Nebraska and Kansas overnight Saturday into Sunday, and that system was to make its way east and arrive in a weakened state over the Quad-City region in the morning.

“A stronger round behind that will reach the area in the late morning to early afternoon, from about noon to 2 p.m.,” Speck said. “That one could have some punch to it as it encounters a little more instability. Some areas will have sunshine while other areas will get some of those storms, which will be a little stronger than the morning storms when they come through.”

The cold front will come through between 4 and 8 p.m. Speck said.

“That’s when we have a chance for tornadoes because the storms will be all frontal-induced,” he said.