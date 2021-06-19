Cool front passing through Sunday brings threat of severe weather including isolated tornadoes

A cool front passing through the Quad-City region Sunday will bring enhanced chances for severe weather that include damaging winds, hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.
“There are two rounds of storms, and almost three rounds, we are watching,” Speck said.
The first round will come through between 6 and 9 a.m., but that will be more decaying activity. There was expected to be severe weather in Nebraska and Kansas overnight Saturday into Sunday, and that system was to make its way east and arrive in a weakened state over the Quad-City region in the morning.
“A stronger round behind that will reach the area in the late morning to early afternoon, from about noon to 2 p.m.,” Speck said. “That one could have some punch to it as it encounters a little more instability. Some areas will have sunshine while other areas will get some of those storms, which will be a little stronger than the morning storms when they come through.”
The cold front will come through between 4 and 8 p.m. Speck said.
“That’s when we have a chance for tornadoes because the storms will be all frontal-induced,” he said.
“We’ll have the chance for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes,” Speck said.
“People who are celebrating Father’s Day outdoors need to be alert for quickly changing weather conditions,” he said.
After the front passes, the Quad-City area will get a nice break from temperatures in the 90s and high dew points. Saturday’s high temperature was 92 degrees, about 8 degrees above normal, while Friday’s high was 94 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal.
Through Friday, the average temperature for June was 76.5 degrees, which is 5.9 degrees above normal.
But temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be well below normal. The high Monday is expected to reach 73 degrees, with an overnight low into Tuesday of 51 degrees. The high Tuesday is expected to be 76 degrees, with an overnight low into Wednesday of 61.
Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 82 degrees, which is more on the normal side for this time of year in the Quad-Cities.