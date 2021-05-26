Cool front will bring well below normal temperatures to QC

Air conditioners can be cut off for the next several days, but heaters may be needed overnight as a substantial cool front moves through the Quad-City region Thursday bringing with it well-below normal temperatures and the chances for strong storms, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Pierce said a mild cool front came through the region Wednesday morning, which dropped the dew points and made it feel a lot less sticky.

But the system that is expected to move through the region Thursday could bring thunderstorms and high winds. Depending on how the storm tracks, the Quad-City region could receive anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of widespread rain.

“If the worst of it passes to our south then we’ll have north or east winds which are not conducive to severe storms,” Pierce said.

The heaviest rains will come during the daylight hours Thursday and then taper off from there, he said.

The track of the storm Wednesday night put the heaviest storms in Missouri and southern Illinois, he added.

While no temperature records are expected to be broken, the daytime highs and nighttime lows are expected to be well below normal.