Friday marked the 49th consecutive day of major flooding in the Quad-Cities, and Sunday will mark the 51st day.
But the record will stop after that as the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 continues to drop. The river is expected to drop to 17.9 feet about 7 p.m. Sunday.
The rain expected Saturday and Sunday will have a negligible effect, said meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport.
"We have a weak low, or upper air disturbance, coming up from Kansas on Saturday," Pierce said.
The rain chances associated with that weak low are only 30 percent during the daylight hours and 20 percent overnight, he added.
A cold front moving down from Canada and the Dakotas will move through Sunday bringing another 30 percent chance of showers, Pierce said.
"I don't see us getting a whole lot of rain out of these two events," he added.
However, by Tuesday a lot of rainwater that fell into the Mississippi River Basin to the north of the Quad-Cities will be moving through.
Pierce said Friday night that it does not appear that will cause the Mississippi River to rise, but it likely will slow its fall.
"If it does go up any, it will likely be unnoticeable except by the measuring instruments," he said.
In the meantime, cleanup along Davenport's West 2nd Street and River Drive continued Friday.
At the Sara Mini Mart, 1026 River Drive, at the corner of Myrtle Street across the roadway from the Davenport Skate Park, owner Niraj Maharjan spent part of Friday power-washing the area around his gasoline pumps.
"The health inspectors from the city were in today," Maharajan said Friday evening. "We will be open for business tomorrow. We will start serving food again on Monday."
The Subway at the same location also will reopen for business Monday, he added.