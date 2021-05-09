Cool temps and sunny skies will make for a pretty week

Cooler than normal temperatures coupled with mostly sunny skies through Thursday should make for some pretty days to be outdoors during the coming week, Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“The sun is high in the sky,” Gross said. “The sun angle will help it warm up even though we’ll have cold temperatures aloft in the atmosphere. The 60s will feel nice. It will be a perfect time for bicycle riding and picnics.”

On May 3 and again Saturday, the Quad-Cities got a total of nine-tenths of an inch of well-timed rain.

Rain chances return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This time of year, high temperatures are normally in the low 70s and overnight lows are in the upper 40s.

However, the high Monday is forecast to reach only a fall-like 59 degrees with an overnight low into Tuesday of 37 degrees.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 61 degrees with an overnight low of 38 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to reach 64 degrees with an overnight low creeping into the lower 40s, while Thursday’s high is expected to reach 66 degrees with an overnight low in the middle 40s.