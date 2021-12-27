Cool water, warm sun and family: Moline dentist has spent life water skiing

Even as shadows lengthen earlier each day and frost covers the ground most mornings, Mackenzie Clawson can close her eyes and feel the cool spray of water on her sun-warmed skin.
There's the churning of a boat engine, and its rhythmic slap against the water.
Clawson, 26, started water skiing with her mother and father at the age of 5 on the Mississippi River. Twenty-one years later she a dentist and has been a member of the Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Team — and a part of its record-setting team efforts — since the age of 19.
Water skiing for Clawson is about the water and the sun and the pull of the boat. But it's more. Her love of all of the elements, of the sport, starts and ends with family.
"Water skiing really was something I always did with my family," Clawson explained. "It was, like, the family activity that we shared.
"My dad started us with knee boarding. And I didn't really like it at first. I fell off. But both of my parents were really good at water skiing and really into it, so they kept taking me to the river and I kept trying."
Clawson's family lives in Seaton, Illinois. Her father, David, worked in construction. Her mom Carrie, who was the postmaster in Muscatine, grew up around water and water skiing. It became a kind a family legacy she passed to her daughters.
"Those days out on the river were times with no problems. No stress," Clawson said. "There's sun and water and family. When you're a kid, that's fun.
Younger sister Mackayla said the family didn't take vacations during the summer months.
"We wanted to be on the river, behind a boat," she explained. "Being out on the water is part of our closeness as a family."
Clawson shares her sister's feeling of closeness while skiing. And she thinks her family will ski together for a long time.
"What I've really come to understand is water skiing is like golf. It's a lifetime sport — you can start at 4 or 5 and you can ski for as long as you can get up on the skis. It's something you can do for a very long time."
Clawson doesn't think she was a gifted athlete. Like the other girls in school, she played softball. It didn't stick. At 14 she took up golf "just for fun." She ended up earning a scholarship to St. Ambrose University.
"I had to work hard at sports," Clawson explained. "Water skiing was different, I think, because I was doing it from such a young age."
By the time Clawson was a student at Mercer County High School her younger sister, Mackayla, was up on the skis and hooked. And by the time Clawson was at St. Ambrose, Mackayla was pushing her older sister to join the Backwater Gamblers.
"We always watched the shows ever since we were little," Mackayla said. "We would go home and try to do the tricks and recreate the shows. We were very interested in the Backwater Gamblers from the time we were young."
Carrie said her daughters were destined to be part of the Backwater Gamblers.
"They begged us when they were younger. But we were the mean parents," Carrie said. "Seaton is 45 minutes from the practices. And that's five nights a week. We were working and we just didn't have the time. But we promised when they both could drive themselves, they could do it. It didn't take long. Mackayla turned 16 and they were off."
In 2015, at the age of 19, Clawson joined. Mackayla was 16. The Backwater Gamblers and the Clawson sisters got along famously.
"It's fun. You're on the water. The costumes are glittery. And it's a really entertaining show," Clawson said. "And they are like family."
Right away the 5-foot-3, 108-pound Clawson found herself in the converted doubled and pyramid portions of the Backwater Gamblers show. She participated through college and stayed as active as possible while she attended Southern Illinois University's School of Dental Medicine in Edwardsville.
She graduated from dental school earlier this year and found her first job at Myotech Dental in Moline.
"This place felt like family, so it was an easy choice to come here," Clawson said of her first "real job."
Clawson and her sister were part of "The Big Pull" and helped the Backwater Gamblers break some water skiing records in ballet. They also traveled to Cyprus Gardens in Winter Haven, Florida, to help set more ballet records.
"The people there, at Backwater Gamblers, they are my family," Clawson explained. "They are the people I hang out with. They are the people who come over and spend time with me.
"I didn't realize it, but maybe that was what I wanted. Time out on the water, in the sun, with people I'm close to."