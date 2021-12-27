Cool water, warm sun and family: Moline dentist has spent life water skiing

"We always watched the shows ever since we were little," Mackayla said. "We would go home and try to do the tricks and recreate the shows. We were very interested in the Backwater Gamblers from the time we were young."

Carrie said her daughters were destined to be part of the Backwater Gamblers.

"They begged us when they were younger. But we were the mean parents," Carrie said. "Seaton is 45 minutes from the practices. And that's five nights a week. We were working and we just didn't have the time. But we promised when they both could drive themselves, they could do it. It didn't take long. Mackayla turned 16 and they were off."

In 2015, at the age of 19, Clawson joined. Mackayla was 16. The Backwater Gamblers and the Clawson sisters got along famously.

"It's fun. You're on the water. The costumes are glittery. And it's a really entertaining show," Clawson said. "And they are like family."

Right away the 5-foot-3, 108-pound Clawson found herself in the converted doubled and pyramid portions of the Backwater Gamblers show. She participated through college and stayed as active as possible while she attended Southern Illinois University's School of Dental Medicine in Edwardsville.