Cooler, comfortable temps for the middle of the week before heat returns for the weekend

A cool front will move through the Quad-City region Monday bringing normal to cooler-than- normal temperatures for a few days before the heat and humidity return for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

Meteorologist Peter Speck said there was a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and while the weather service is calling for a 30% chance of rain, the weather models are not matching up, and none indicate that much will fall on the Quad-City metropolitan area, if any rain falls at all.

“The majority of the storms will stay off to the north and east,” Speck said Sunday. Otherwise, he said, “everything’s pretty scattered.”

“It’s not a very robust system,” Speck said. “It gets more robust as it gets nearer to Springfield and Chicago.”

A little rain around the area would be helpful as the current U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that the Quad-City Region is abnormally dry.

However, Speck said that the weather Tuesday through Thursday will be “beautiful.”

High daytime temperatures are expected to be in the middle 80s, which for this time of year is normal. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s, except for Wednesday night into Thursday when the low is expected to drop to 61 degrees.

“Dew points will be only in the upper 50s to lower 60s,” Speck said. “It’s going to feel wonderful. If I wasn’t working mornings I’d be outside, at least Tuesday through Thursday.”

Come Friday, though, the heat begins to return and the dew points start to rise, he said.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to become saturated with water. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it feels. Another way to visualize the dew point is that it is the atmospheric temperature below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form.

Friday’s high is expected to reach about 89 degrees with an overnight low into Saturday of about 70 degrees.

The high temperature Saturday and Sunday is expected to reach the middle 90s.

“The heat indices could be in the hundreds, especially in southeast Iowa,” Speck said.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting much higher than normal temperatures throughout the nation’s midsection that will affect all or a portion of at 17 states, including Iowa and Illinois.