Cooler, drier air moving in early Sunday

After a day of high dew points that sent heat indices well over 100 degrees Saturday, a front bringing cooler temperatures will be moving through the Quad-City region about daybreak Sunday, said meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport.

That front will bring a chance of severe weather with a chance of rain and thunderstorms at 80 percent before 5 a.m., he said. Rain chances will decrease throughout the day with clearing beginning by about mid-morning.

The high Sunday is expected to be 87 degrees with a northwest wind blowing at 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

On top of cooler temperatures which will drop overnight temperatures into the upper 60s Sunday into Monday, the front will bring drier air which will make it feel a lot more comfortable to anyone outdoors.

Monday’s high also will be in the middle 80s with an overnight low in the upper 60s.

Monday’s forecast also calls for a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and increasing to 40 percent overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day with a high of 83 degrees.

Rain chances continue through Friday.