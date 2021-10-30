Cooler temperatures, Halloween celebrations and the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights

Temperatures will be just a bit below normal for Halloween trick-or-treaters out getting their candy Sunday night.
But Mother Nature may offer Quad-City residents a visual treat in the form of the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, if the timing is right and the expected wisps of clouds expected Saturday night don’t get in the way.
The high Sunday, All Hallows Eve, is expected to reach 54 degrees, said meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport. The normal high for Oct. 31 is 57.5 degrees.
The overnight low Sunday into Monday is expected to dip to 33 degrees, a good 4 degrees below normal.
Sunday is expected to be breezy, with a steady northwest wind of about 15 mph, Speck said. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph during the daylight hours.
But, Speck said, “Once the sun sets the wind will start to subside.”
Cooler-than-normal temperatures will hang around a few days. Monday’s high is expected to make it only to the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, while Tuesday’s high is expected to reach just above the middle 40s under sunny skies.
The normal highs for Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 is 57 degrees and 56.5 degrees, respectively, according to National Weather Service statistics.
Wednesday’s high is expected to be only 43 degrees under sunny skies. The normal high for Nov. 3 is 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There is the possibility that the Quad-Cities could see the Northern Lights late Saturday or early Sunday. It depends upon the timing, however.
SpaceWeather.com reported that a strong solar flare, known as a coronal mass ejection, was launched from the sun almost directly at Earth at 11:35 a.m. Thursday. It could be a Category 3 storm, and if so, it may be that people in the Midwest could see the Northern Lights as the particles enter the Earth’s magnetic field at the poles.
According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, which oversees the National Weather Service, there is a geomagnetic storm watch for Saturday and Sunday.
The Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting that the particles from the coronal mass ejection will enter the Earth’s magnetosphere Saturday with its effects continuing into Sunday.
“A G3 storm has the potential to drive the aurora farther away from its normal polar residence, and if other factors come together, the aurora might be seen over the far Northeast, to the upper Midwest, and over the state of Washington,” the Space Weather Prediction Center said on its website.
Speck said there might be some stratus clouds over the area that could partially block or hinder aurora sightings Saturday night.
Timing will be everything, though. The arrival of the coronal mass ejection is uncertain, according to SpaceWeather.com, with estimates ranging from midday Saturday to the early morning hours of Sunday.
For more information on the geomagnetic storm heading toward Earth, go to https://www.swpc.noaa.gov or https://www.spaceweather.com.