Cooler temperatures moving into the region today

Cooler temperatures and the chance for some much-needed rain are forecast to move into the Quad-City region later Friday.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said the front would move in from the northwest.

After a high temperature Friday of 91 degrees, the high temperature Saturday and Sunday will be around 80 degrees with overnight lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Gunkel said rain was badly needed for the region, as the Quad-City area is rated as abnormally dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“The rain Friday will be relatively wide spread, but there is the possibility of a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain depending upon where the storms fire up,” Gunkel said.

According to National Weather Service statistics, rain totals for May, June and July were slightly above normal, but so far through Thursday only .14 of an inch of rain has fallen in the region for the entire month of August.

The region is 3.68 inches below normal for rainfall for the month of August, and the extreme heat has only added to the problem.