Cooler temps, lower dew points through the middle of the week

A break in the dew points has made it more comfortable in the Quad-Cities, but for a few days it’s going to become cooler, too, relatively speaking, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said Sunday.

With temperatures in the 80s and 90s and dew points in the 70s, Gunkel said, “it felt oppressive,” over the past week.

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to in order to get a relative humidity of 100%. The higher the dew point, the greater amount of moisture is in the air and the hotter and more “oppressive” it feels.

“Going back to Tuesday we had dew points of 72 and 73,” Gunkel said. On Sunday the dew points had been in the upper 50s.

Monday through Wednesday daytime highs will gradually cool. Monday’s high should reach 87 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 60. Tuesday’s high under sunny skies will reach about 86 degrees with an overnight low of 58. Wednesday’s high under sunny skies will be 83 degrees with an overnight low of 60.

Gunkel said some of the moisture that could raise the dew points may be back by Thursday, which will see a daytime high of 89 under sunny skies, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the nighttime hours.