Cooler temps, lower dew points through the middle of the week

A break in the dew points has made it more comfortable in the Quad-Cities, but for a few days it’s going to become cooler, too, relatively speaking, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said Sunday.
With temperatures in the 80s and 90s and dew points in the 70s, Gunkel said, “it felt oppressive,” over the past week.
The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to in order to get a relative humidity of 100%. The higher the dew point, the greater amount of moisture is in the air and the hotter and more “oppressive” it feels.
“Going back to Tuesday we had dew points of 72 and 73,” Gunkel said. On Sunday the dew points had been in the upper 50s.
Monday through Wednesday daytime highs will gradually cool. Monday’s high should reach 87 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 60. Tuesday’s high under sunny skies will reach about 86 degrees with an overnight low of 58. Wednesday’s high under sunny skies will be 83 degrees with an overnight low of 60.
Gunkel said some of the moisture that could raise the dew points may be back by Thursday, which will see a daytime high of 89 under sunny skies, but a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the nighttime hours.
But, Gunkel said, take Thursday’s forecast “with a grain of salt,” adding that the forecast is four days out and is subject to change.
According to National Weather Service statistics, the normal high temperature for this time of year is about 81 to 82 degrees. Since June 3 the region has seen daytime highs much higher than that, with an average daily high temperature of 89 degrees.
There have been six days so far this month with temperatures in the 90s, with the mercury reaching 95 degrees on Friday.
The normal low temperature this time of year is in the upper 50s to low 60s. From June 5 through Friday, the overnight lows have been 69 degrees, with the low dropping to 70 degrees June 7. The overnight low Saturday into Sunday got down to 60 degrees.
The average temperature for the month of June through Saturday is 76.5 degrees, which is 6.7 degrees above normal.
January was 3.7 degrees above normal with an average daily temperature of 26.3 degrees. February was 10.9 degrees below normal with an average daily temperature of 16.1 degrees. March was 5 degrees above normal with an average daily temperature of 44.1 degrees, while April was 1.2 degrees above normal with an average daily temperature of 52.6 degrees. May was 1.9 degrees below normal with an average daily temperature of 60.6 degrees.