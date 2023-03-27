Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the first half of the week before a storm system moves through Thursday and Friday bringing much warmer temperatures, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night.

However, after the storm systems pass, cooler air returns for the weekend, he added.

Monday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 46 degrees with an overnight low into Tuesday of 31 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with high of 49 degrees with a west wind of 5-10 mph and an overnight low into Wednesday of 33 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high of 45 degrees and an overnight low of 30 degrees.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 55-57 degrees with overnight lows of 33-34 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures move in Thursday as the high reaches 60 degrees with breezy conditions and chances of rain. There is a 70% chance of rain Thursday night into Friday with an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to reach near 66 degrees with breezy conditions and an 80% chance of rain that drops to 50% during the nighttime hours. The low Friday night into Saturday is expected to drop into the middle 30s.

"It's too early to tell how much rain we're going to get from this system," Pierce said Sunday night. "There is a cold front moving in right behind it that will drop temperatures back to below normal for Saturday."

A cold front then moves in, dropping Saturday’s high temperature to 46 degrees and an overnight low into Sunday of 28 degrees.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 55 degrees.

River forecasts have been revised downward somewhat after the rain and snowstorm Friday into Saturday.

The Rock River at Moline is now forecast to crest below flood stage at 7 a.m. Tuesday at 11.6 feet. Flood stage there is 12 feet. The Rock stood at 11.06 feet at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 is expected to reach 9.6 feet by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Flood stage there is 15 feet. The Mississippi River stood at 9.15 feet at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.