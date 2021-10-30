Cooler than normal weather in store for Halloween and the week ahead.

Temperatures will be just a bit below normal for Halloween trick-or-treaters out getting their candy.
The high Sunday, All Hallows Eve, is expected to reach 52 degrees, said meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport. The normal high for Oct. 31 is 57.5 degrees.
The overnight low Sunday into Monday is expected to dip to 32 degrees, a good 5 degrees below the normal of 37 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be breezy, with a steady northwest wind of about 15 mph, Speck said. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph during the daylight hours.
But, Speck said, “Once the sun sets the wind will start to subside.”
Cooler than normal temperatures will hang around a few days.
According to the National Weather Service, forecast, Monday’s high is expected to make it only into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to dip to 29 degrees.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 46 degrees under sunny skies, with the overnight low into Wednesday falling to 28 degrees.
The normal highs for Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 is 57 degrees and 56.5 degrees, respectively, according to National Weather Service statistics. The normal overnight lows are 36 degrees.