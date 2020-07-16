Coordinated volunteer search efforts for Breasia Terrell to continue Friday

The Clinton County and Scott County emergency management agencies will be working with law enforcement Friday to coordinate search efforts for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave., Low Moor.

No spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2 p.m. or after all search assignments have been filled.

People wanting to help in the search should come prepared with proper clothing, shoes, food and hydration.

Volunteers will only be permitted if they are 18 or over. A state ID will be needed to register for the search.

Information and updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.