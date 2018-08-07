When 7-year-old DeAntwan Duranleau saw Dawn, the Davenport Police Department’s drug dog, Tuesday night, he dropped to his knees and embraced the black Labrador retriever.
And Dawn returned the love with licks to DeAntwan’s face.
Laughing, DeAntwan wanted to stay with Dawn, but it was time to get in line to get a free Whitey’s ice cream cone. So he and his sister, Chayana, 7, left with their friend to go find the ice cream.
Kids and adults alike were ready to play and meet the officers of the Davenport Police Department and climb in squad cars and emergency vehicles during the fourth annual Cops and Cones ice cream social held Tuesday near the big fountain at Davenport’s Vander Veer Botanical Park.
The event is held each year by the Davenport Police Association.
DeAntwan’s and Chayana’s mom, Simonne Duranleau, who adopted the two children, said it’s important for the kids to see police in their true light.
“I’m raising two African-American children in a society where they need to know that blue is a good color,” Duranleau said. “It’s not a bad color.
“We’ve been out here every year,” she said. “It’s for them to be able to mingle with the officers and see the other side. When we were the kids' foster parents, they would tell us to hide when they saw a police officer because that’s what they learned. Now, they run to the officers instead of away from them."
Despite rain showers early in the two-hour event, which started at 6 p.m., people had lined up with their children for their ice cream cones. Most either suffered the rain or used umbrellas. By the time the rain stopped about a half hour into the event, a line of about 200 people stretched around the other side of the big fountain.
As adults chatted with officers who were there to mingle and shake hands, other officers were passing out police trading cards and stick-on badges.
Travis and Joetta Nunn came from Bettendorf with their six children — three boys and three girls.
“The kids think the police are cool in what they do and they love their K-9 units along with the various cars and lights and stuff,” Travis Nunn added.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said that hosting Cops and Cones is “cool and it gets people out, but it’s more than that to us.
“It’s an opportunity for us to be with our community,” Sikorski said.
The diversity of the people enjoying the event is great to see, he added.
But, he added, “that’s our community.”