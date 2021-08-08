'Cops and Cones' event set for Tuesday

A Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.
The event, presented by the Davenport Police Association, will offer the public free Whitney’s ice cream. It’s also an opportunity to meet Davenport police officers.
