 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Cops and Cones' event set for Tuesday
0 Comments

'Cops and Cones' event set for Tuesday

  • 0

A Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vander Veer Park in Davenport.

The event, presented by the Davenport Police Association, will offer the public free Whitney’s ice cream. It’s also an opportunity to meet Davenport police officers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rock Island authorities working a crash scene at 7th Avenue and 17th Street. No injuries reported.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News