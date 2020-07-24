Coroner identifies body of man who jumped into Mississippi River in Moline

Return to homepage ×
The man who died after jumping in the Mississippi River Thursday night has been identified.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Timothy L. Vaughn was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews in Moline searched the Mississippi River behind the 1400 block of River Drive after a report a person jumped into the waters around 9:30 p.m.
Search and rescue boats from several departments, including Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal, were on the scene.
It is believed Vaughn jumped into the river from the bank area behind the former TGIFriday’s, 1425 River Drive.
Thomas Geyer
