Coroner identifies man killed Tuesday in fiery Moline motorcycle crash

Charlie T. Bailey, an East Moline man, was the motorcyclist killed Tuesday in a crash on Moline’s Avenue of the Cities that shut down the main thoroughfare for several hours.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson released the name Wednesday. Preliminary investigation indicates Bailey was killed by multiple, traumatic crash-related injuries. An autopsy was not planned, but toxicology screens are. The results could take six to eight weeks.

Police officers were called about noon for a report of a vehicle crash in the 4600 block of Avenue of the Cities, according to the Moline Police Department. Bailey's Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Avenue of the Cities when he collided with an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck pulling an enclosed box trailer.

Bailey, 33, was thrown from the motorcycle, which skidded and caught fire, the police department said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

The investigation includes examining evidence gathered at the crash site and a reconstruction of how the crash occurred, the department said.

That effort was ongoing Wednesday in partnership with the coroner’s office, Gustafson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.