Coroner identifies man who drowned during swim in Mississippi River in Moline

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson clarified the drowning of a man in the Mississippi River late Thursday.

Gustafson said Friday that three friends who had been consuming alcohol went for a swim in the river. It was not the first time the three men had gone swimming in the river after drinking.

On this occasion, however, two of the men surfaced while the third man did not.

Gustafson identified the man as 52-year-old Timothy Vaughn. Vaughn was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m.

Emergency crews in Moline searched the Mississippi River behind the 1400 block of River Drive after a report that a person jumped into the water around 9:30 p.m.

Search-and-rescue boats from several departments, including Bettendorf and the Rock Island Arsenal, were on the scene.

Gustafson said the preliminary cause of death was fresh-water drowning.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 24 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.