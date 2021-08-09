Coroner identifies Rock Island woman who died in crash

The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
The death of Cecilia Nache, 49, of Rock Island, is still being investigated. She was involved in a crash shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West, Rock Island.
Friends say she was known as "Ceci."
Rock Island police have said the crash may have involved alcohol. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the coroner's office.
An ambulance was dispatched at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. It did not indicate whether the ambulance transported anyone to a hospital. Police have not yet said whether anyone else was injured.
The Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation.
Barb Ickes
