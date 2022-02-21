Coroner releases name of 17-year-old girl killed in Moline crash

The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager killed in a Saturday night crash in Moline.

County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the victim as Victoria Dickey, 17, of Moline.

The Moline Police Department previously listed Dickey as 16 years old.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate Dickey died from a traumatic blunt head injury, Gustafson said.

Moline officers were called around 9:47 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue, according to a news release. When they arrived, authorities found the vehicle had collided with a tree. Inside there was a 22-year-old man whom police identified as the driver and the teenager, a girl, who was the passenger. Both were sent to the hospital, but the girl later died of her injuries.

Initial investigation indicates the vehicle, an Acura, was traveling west on 35th Avenue when it went off the roadway on the left side and collided with the tree along the passenger-side door, to a police department news release.

Moline police said the department could not provide an update on the investigation late Monday morning.

Gustafson said the investigation is ongoing and involves his office as well as the Moline Police Department's accident reconstruction and criminal investigation divisions.

