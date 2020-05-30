Corps campgrounds to reopen June 1 along the Mississippi River

Campgrounds managed by the Mississippi River Project of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will reopen Monday, June 1, with the exception of Grant River in Potosi, Wisconsin.
Online reservations through www.recreation.gov are required for all sites, and same-day reservations are now permitted.
All public restroom/shower facilities, boat ramps and trails will be open to visitors. Use of playgrounds may vary by location depending on state regulation.
For detailed information about Mississippi River Project areas visit: www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mississippi-River-Project/Recreation/Recreation-Area-Status/.
