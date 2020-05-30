You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corps campgrounds to reopen June 1 along the Mississippi River

Corps campgrounds to reopen June 1 along the Mississippi River

{{featured_button_text}}

Campgrounds managed by the Mississippi River Project of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, will reopen Monday, June 1, with the exception of Grant River in Potosi, Wisconsin.

Online reservations through www.recreation.gov are required for all sites, and same-day reservations are now permitted.

All public restroom/shower facilities, boat ramps and trails will be open to visitors. Use of playgrounds may vary by location depending on state regulation.

For detailed information about Mississippi River Project areas visit: www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Mississippi-River-Project/Recreation/Recreation-Area-Status/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News