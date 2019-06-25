Joe Jordan, with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, will talk about mussel surveys he has been coordinating on the Mississippi River in two sessions:
- Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Lunch will be $5.
- 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, 325 W Lotte St., Blue Grass. Coffee and snacks will be provided.
Register with Cassie at info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org and mention which presentation you will attend.
Jordan earned a fisheries and wildlife biology degree from Iowa State University. His Corps of Engineer career began in the Oklahoma as a park ranger at Lake Texoma in 1985.
From 1990-1996, Jordan was a biologist in the Rock Island District preparing National Environmental Policy Act and Clean Water Act documentation.
From 1996-2006 he worked for the U. S. Army as an environmental compliance specialist supporting more than 60 Army bases across the nation with environmental compliance requirements.
He is in his 35th year of government service as a senior biologist, specializing in environmental planning. As the Rock Island District endangered species coordinator, he deals with mussel and bat issues for a variety of Corps projects.