 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corps of Engineers cancels tours of largest diesel towboat in the U.S.
0 Comments
topical alert

Corps of Engineers cancels tours of largest diesel towboat in the U.S.

  • 0
Motor Vessel Mississippi

The Motor Vessel Mississippi docks Monday at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

 Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES

UPDATE: Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public open house events listed below have been canceled, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

EARLIER REPORT: The Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public open house this week aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi.

It will be held from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

Th open house is free to the public and will include a walking tour of the vessel and a chance to view STEM-related exhibits about Rock Island District missions. No registration is needed to participate.

The M/V Mississippi is the largest diesel towboat ever built in the United States and is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It spends most of the year as a working towboat for the Memphis District, but is also used by the Mississippi River Commission for conducting inspections of USACE projects along the Mississippi River.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of people will be permitted on the vessel in a rotational format during the open house. Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required while onboard.

Attendees are also advised to bring a valid photo ID and be prepared for a security check before boarding.

For more information contact the Rock Island District Corporate Communications office at (309) 794-5729.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London Zoo’s new lioness marks World Lion Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News