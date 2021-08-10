Corps of Engineers cancels tours of largest diesel towboat in the U.S.

UPDATE: Due to COVID-19 precautions, the public open house events listed below have been canceled, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

EARLIER REPORT: The Rock Island District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is hosting a public open house this week aboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi.

It will be held from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

Th open house is free to the public and will include a walking tour of the vessel and a chance to view STEM-related exhibits about Rock Island District missions. No registration is needed to participate.

The M/V Mississippi is the largest diesel towboat ever built in the United States and is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It spends most of the year as a working towboat for the Memphis District, but is also used by the Mississippi River Commission for conducting inspections of USACE projects along the Mississippi River.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of people will be permitted on the vessel in a rotational format during the open house. Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks will be required while onboard.