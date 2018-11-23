The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a plan to prevent — as much as it can — Asian carp and other aquatic nuisance species from moving from the Mississippi River basin to the Great Lakes basin through the Chicago Area Waterway System.
The plan recommends using an acoustic fish deterrent with an electric barrier. This will involve a so-called bubble curtain, an engineered channel, electric barrier and flushing locks.
A detailed description of these measures can be found in the report that is available at www.mvr.usace.army.mil/GLMRIS-BR.
A review period will run through Dec. 24.
The Corps is working closely with the state of Illinois and all Great Lakes stakeholders to ensure that an implementable and sustainable plan results from the study.
Following this final review period, the Corps is on track to submit the report to the Chief of Engineers for approval by February 2019.
Comments can be sent to GLMRIS-BR@usace.army.mil. Comments may also be mailed to: U.S. Army Engineers Rock Island District Attn: GLMRIS-BR Project Manager, P.O. Box 2004 Rock Island, Illinois, 61204-2004.
The report's formal name is the Great Lakes Mississippi River Interbasin Study – Brandon Road Final Integrated Feasibility Study and Environmental Impact Statement (GLMRIS-Brandon Road Report and EIS).