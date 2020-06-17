Corps to conduct emergency drill at Locks and Dam 14

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District will conduct an emergency, man overboard drill at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, at approximately 10 a.m Thursday.
This drill is conducted as per normal, annual training guidelines.
During the drill, public access to Smith’s Island and the day use areas around Locks and Dam 14 will be limited for a short time.
Multiple emergency response agencies, including an air medical services helicopter, will be involved in responding to the simulated incident. Local police will be onsite to ensure public safety.
