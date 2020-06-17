Corps to conduct emergency drill at Locks and Dam 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District will conduct an emergency, man overboard drill at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, Iowa, at approximately 10 a.m Thursday.

This drill is conducted as per normal, annual training guidelines.

During the drill, public access to Smith’s Island and the day use areas around Locks and Dam 14 will be limited for a short time.

Multiple emergency response agencies, including an air medical services helicopter, will be involved in responding to the simulated incident. Local police will be onsite to ensure public safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0