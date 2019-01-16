Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in his closing argument Tuesday that Delmont Thomas, cousin of murder defendant Deondra Thomas, testified he was driving a maroon SUV when he heard gunshots the morning of June 9. Deondra Thomas then got into the SUV and told him to go. The information was incorrect in a story Wednesday.
