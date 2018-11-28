Timothy Huey is the planning and development director for Scott County. His first name and title were missing from a story in Tuesday's Times.
Breaking
Recommended
promotionspotlight
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
promotion
Our Centennial Celebration of Leonard Bernstein will explore the nature of love with Concertmaster Naha Greenholtz in Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium), Principal Clarinetist Daniel Won will make his QCSO solo debut with the energetic and syncopated Clarinet Sonata, and beloved selections f…